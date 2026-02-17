An aerial view of Invercargill’s Rugby Park, which has an uncertain future. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Options for an outdoor stadium in Invercargill are set for further discussion as question marks hang over the city’s current offering.

Invercargill city councillors gathered yesterday for a meeting of the community and regulatory committee to discuss a lengthy report by group manager Rex Capil about Rugby Park — the home of the Southland Stags.

Issues facing the park have been well documented in recent years, including structural integrity and problems with the roof.

Mr Capil put the cost of demolishing the site at about $7 million and developing it as a multifunctional venue at up to $18m.

Robust discussion lasted almost two hours, during which Mayor Tom Campbell pointed out there were other needs facing the city such as an emergency water supply and rehabilitation work at Queens Park.

"We’re going to have to balance what we must do against what we’d like to do," he said.

Cr Grant Dermody feared the event circuit was getting more competitive and said a hole had been left in Dunedin by Christchurch’s new stadium.

He lacked confidence about the future of rugby in New Zealand and said a decision weighted towards that sport should be approached cautiously.

Cr Andrea de Vries wanted to look at how a facility could serve the community.

"There may not be a huge commercial return in that, but how it improves the livability and the regional pride and connection that our residents have is just as important as the financial cost of the final product," Cr de Vries said.

Cr Trish Boyle was strongly opposed to spending $18m, as she felt it was unfair to prioritise rugby over other sports which paid their own way.

Cr Ian Pottinger said the facility was as important as the swimming pool or library, while Cr Marcus Lush highlighted the importance of rugby to the region.

"The rugby stadiums are our cathedrals," Cr Lush said.

Committee chairman Cr Darren Ludlow clarified to councillors that the meeting was not about agreeing to an $18m spend, or rugby, but about seeking direction on an outdoor stadium.

He also noted a range of different events had been held at Rugby Park over the years and that a site was not pre-determined.

Pending confirmation at the next meeting of council, the matter is now set for public consultation in March 2027 as part of the council’s long-term plan ahead of a final decision in June 2027.

In 2024, the council opted to continue with $1.2m worth of work at the park but halted a scheduled spend of $2.8 million for the following year.

Frankton has been raised as a possible new home for the Stags if the Invercargill ground were demolished, despite it being out of the region.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.