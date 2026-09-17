Changes could be coming to Invercargill’s smokefree and vapefree policies, with the council wanting to strengthen its stance on smoking and vaping in public spaces.

The existing policy covered central businesses, district and council-owned parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and sports grounds.

Community and regulatory committee chair Darren Ludlow said the proposed changes to the existing policy would expand smokefree and vapefree areas to include council carparks, bus stops, public toilets and the footpaths in front of schools.

The name of the policy would also be updated to include vaping.

“Council was one of the earliest adopters of a smokefree policy throughout the motu, and it’s important that our policy continues to reflect the way our communities are changing,” he said.

Outlining the smokefree and vapefree expectations were important, “particularly in places where families and young people spend time together”.

Although the council did not issue fines or infringement notices, the policy was useful for educating the community around healthy public spaces, he said.

He credited the Invercargill City Youth Council for helping this change take effect, stressing the importance of young people and their role in shaping the city.

“Rangatahi aren’t just the future of the city, they have a voice in shaping what that future looks like.

“It’s so important that young people tell us what kind of environment they want to grow up in so we can take their perspectives into account when we make decisions that will ultimately impact them.”

Public submissions for the proposed smokefree/vapefree policy are now open and can be made online on the Invercargill City Council website or by emailing policy@icc.govt.nz.

Submissions close 5pm Friday, October 9.

— ALLIED MEDIA