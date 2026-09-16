Gore fashion designer Viv Tamblyn says the ongoing success of the WoolOn Creative Fashion Awards, the only wool-centred fashion show in New Zealand, is proof hand-crafting is making a comeback.

Tamblyn won the people’s choice award and was first runner-up at biennial awards, held in Alexandra last month.

The designer, who has entered the competition since 2007, said hand-crafting methods, such as felting, knitting, sewing and using weaving looms, should be preserved.

“The actual craft of knitting and crochet, the more people can learn that now — the more that’s going to . . . [be taken] through in time.

“It would be really sad to see knitting and crochet . . . not done any more.”

Her ensemble Ride the Waves One Day at a Time, an oversized wool coat and hat with a knitted and crocheted dress underneath and anklets, took hundreds of hours of smocking and knitting to create.

She won $1500 for first runner up and $500 for the people’s choice award.

“[Winning] people’s choice was absolutely amazing. . . it was such a thrill . . . when they announced it, the crowd just went absolutely wild,” Tamblyn said.

In 2017, Tamblyn won the WoolOn Supreme Award with another 100% wool ensemble and took home more than 20 prizes at the annual Gore Hokonui Fashion Design Awards over the last 20-odd years.

The competition was first held as part of the Fine Wool Shearing Championships in 1964.

It found its feet as a fashion show through the 1980s and became part of the Alexandra Blossom Festival 12 years ago, before breaking out as a stand-alone event in 2016.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz