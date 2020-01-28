Photo: Laura Smith

Children all around the globe celebrated International Lego Day yesterday, and Invercargill 5-year-old Mason Bekhuis did not miss out.

On a trip to the library, he and fellow Lego-lovers attended the Duplo Picnic — an event where parents can relax with a cup of tea while their children play with the ever-popular building blocks.

Mason’s mother Michelle said they did not know the event was happening, but decided to pop in while out on their trip to the library.

‘‘We come here a wee bit, sort of once a month and check some books out.’’

Mason spent his time creating a waterfall masterpiece, complete with sand, mud and even a bamboo forest for a panda figurine.

Meanwhile, sister Ava(3) worked on building a submarine, and managed to craft together some coral and seaweed.