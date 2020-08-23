A reporter at the scene saw crowds of people standing outside the back and front entrances to the main block of the hospital. Photo: Abbey Palmer

Southland Hospital was partially evacuated following a sprinkler alarm activation this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed two appliances were sent to the hospital about 10am this morning.

“There was a sprinkler alarm activation after it was accidentally damaged by a workman.”

A reporter at the scene saw crowds of people standing outside the back and front entrances to the main block of the hospital.

The evacuated staff and patients re-entered the hospital about 10.30am.

Down the road, about the same time, a power pole caught fire on Avon Rd off Bluff Highway.

The spokesman confirmed firefighters attended after reports of a transformer smoking.

The crew was on standby until a power company arrived and took over.