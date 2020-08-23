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Southland Hospital was partially evacuated following a sprinkler alarm activation this morning.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed two appliances were sent to the hospital about 10am this morning.
“There was a sprinkler alarm activation after it was accidentally damaged by a workman.”
A reporter at the scene saw crowds of people standing outside the back and front entrances to the main block of the hospital.
The evacuated staff and patients re-entered the hospital about 10.30am.
Down the road, about the same time, a power pole caught fire on Avon Rd off Bluff Highway.
The spokesman confirmed firefighters attended after reports of a transformer smoking.
The crew was on standby until a power company arrived and took over.