SH1 in Invercargill is down to one lane after car collided with a power pole downing a line.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the scene at East Rd (SH1), near Mill Rd South, about 9.15am.

Traffic was down to one lane on SH1 in Invercargill after a crash this morning. Photo: Luisa Girao

Police and ambulance attended, but no-one was injured.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesman one lane remained blocked and traffic management had been put in place.

Acting Sergeant Mitch Springer said the driver of the car clipped another car and lost control before hitting the power pole.

The car crashed into a power pole after clipping another car. Photo: Luisa Girao

There was only minor damage to the other car.

A PowerNet spokeswoman said a team was at the scene and the power pole would be replaced.

Several customers lost power, but it had already been restored to the majority.

It was estimated power would be restored to remaining customers by 11am.