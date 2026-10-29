The Department of Conservation (Doc) and RealNZ have teamed up to boost conservation initiatives and strengthen joint efforts to protect New Zealand’s unique natural heritage.

This three-year nationwide partnership programme follows decades of conservation efforts from RealNZ, one of Aotearoa’s leading tourism operators.

Doc director-general Peter Chrisp said in a statement the agreement showed how valuable partnership and collaboration can be in conservation outcomes.

“Doc cannot do the job of conservation on its own, and partnerships play a critical role in helping us achieve lasting outcomes from nature.”

He said RealNZ had demonstrated a “genuine, long term commitment to conservation,” and the partnership would only further strengthen both organisation’s conservation efforts.

RealNZ chief executive David Beeche said conservation aligned with his company’s core values.

“We believe people protect what they value, which is why our purpose is to help the world fall in love with conservation.

“It’s been in our core DNA since our founding more than 70 years ago and carries through to the work we do today to support conservation work of national importance.”

He said they were proud to be working alongside DOC, iwi, and local communities to “help protect the extraordinary natural environments that make Aotearoa unique”.

RealNZ has been making fundraising efforts towards conservation for over 10 years, and this years support went to helping return the little spotted kiwi from Kapiti Island to Cooper Island.

They raised over $300,000 for this project, building on a decade of predator control work.

Doc regional director Southern South Island Aaron Fleming said RealNZ had earned its reputation as a heavy hitter in conservation.

“RealNZ backs its commitment with action, from long term predator control programmes to species recovery projects, the team has made a significant contribution to conservation outcomes across the South Island.

“Their boots on the ground approach, sustained investment, and willingness to lead by example have made them a valuable conservation partner.” — Allied Media