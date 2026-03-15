PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A driver had to be cut from his truck after it rolled over during a racing event at Teretonga Park raceway, near Invercargill yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said appliances from Invercargill and Kingswell attended, along with a crew from Hato Hone St John about 11.40am.

‘‘One driver of a vehicle was trapped by a steering wheel.

‘‘Crews extricated the patient using hydraulic cutting equipment, and left the patient in the care of ambulance.’’

The driver’s injuries were minor, but the racing truck was badly damaged in the incident.