The flooded Mataura River rips past the former Mataura paper mill. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Parliament's environment select committee has strongly encouraged all parties to find a solution to remove potentially toxic aluminium dross from Mataura as soon as possible.

In a report tabled in Parliament yesterday, the committee said it endorsed urgent work be done to reach an agreed solution to the problem.

The dross, a byproduct of aluminium manufacture at the Tiwai Point smelter, could produce poisonous ammonia gas if it came into contact with water.

It is stored in a former paper mill beside the Mataura River; community fears about the dross have been heightened by floods in the town in 2018 and in February this year.

In July a broken sprinkler flooded the basement of the former mill, and community leaders again called for the dross to be removed.

Responding to a petition from Clutha-Southland-based New Zealand First list MP Mark Patterson, the committee agreed action needed to be taken.

"We strongly encourage and endorse urgent work toward an agreed solution to ensure the complete removal of the dross from the former paper mill site next to the Mataura River as soon as possible," its report said.

"We encourage the 53rd Parliament to reinstate these petitions, and for the next environment committee to continue to monitor the issues these petitions have raised, both regarding the risk to the Mataura community, and the broader legal framework as it relates to this and similar situations."

Mr Patterson’s petition was signed by 3833 people.

He told the committee that the Mataura community was living with a threat to their health from the dross.

"It also poses a threat to the ecological health of the river ... (residents) believe that, if such a risk were present in Auckland or Wellington, greater action to resolve the problem would have been taken."

The committee’s interim report was tabled yesterday after Parliament resumed, following the decision to postpone the election until October 17.

The strong community response to the petition reflected the exasperation of the community that nothing appeared to be being done to find a solution, Mr Patterson said.

"They are frustrated that it is still sitting there and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere ... there are a lot of solutions flying around but ultimately the one we need is to get it out of the paper mill."

The report noted that each fortnight since October 2019, a truck and trailer load of the dross had been moved to Tiwai Point for further processing.

"However, we heard it is likely to take two to three years before the former paper mill is cleared of the dross."

Mr Patterson said the committee had recognised the need for faster progress than that to remove the dross.

"There is good cross-party support and I think everyone could see it is an untenable situation,’ ‘ he said.

"It would be nice to think there might be a solution found before the next Parliament meets but that’s probably wishful thinking."

mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz