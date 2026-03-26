American point guard Rylan Jones will join the Southland Sharks for the 2026 season. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Southland Sharks are excited to announce the signing of American point guard Rylan Jones for the 2026 season.

‘‘Rylan was a priority target for us as soon as free agency opened, and I’m genuinely stoked he’s chosen to join the Sharks this season,’’ head coach Jonathan Yim said of the 26-year-old Utah native.

‘‘From our very first conversations, it was clear he aligned with who we are and where we’re going.

‘‘Rylan is an exciting point guard who impacts the game and winning in a variety of ways,’’ Yim said.

‘‘He’s comfortable running a team and controlling tempo, but he’s just as effective playing off the ball. He’s a true team-first competitor who values winning above all else.

‘‘His ability to elevate the players around him will add real value to our group on both ends of the floor.

‘‘I have no doubt he’ll quickly become a fan favourite with the way he competes and carries himself.’’

Jones is equally enthusiastic about joining Southland and contributing to the team’s championship ambitions.

‘‘My goals are to win basketball games and win a championship while getting better every day with great players and people around me,’’ he said.

Beyond his on-court contributions, Yim emphasised Jones’ character and winning pedigree as major factors in the signing.

‘‘Rylan epitomises what we look for off the court,’’ Yim said.

‘‘Every coach, team-mate, and person I spoke to about Rylan spoke highly of his character, work ethic, and professionalism. He has grown up in winning environments and understands what it takes to be part of something bigger than himself. He’s a winner in every sense, and I’m excited for him to add to our culture and help push this group forward.’’

Jones has also heard plenty about the passionate Southland fan base and the unique atmosphere of ILT Stadium Southland.

‘‘I’ve only heard great things about Invercargill and the Sharks’ fans,’’ Jones said.

‘‘Former Sharks player Tai Wesley told me how great the fan base is and how great the atmosphere is.

‘‘I’m really looking forward to this upcoming season.’’

Tickets and season memberships are still available at ILT Stadium Southland with the first game against the Otago Nuggets on April 10.