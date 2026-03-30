Invercargill deputy mayor Grant Dermody.

Invercargill deputy mayor Grant Dermody faces potential disciplinary action after being found to have called a council staff member a ‘‘f...... d... .

On February 3, Cr Dermody attended a Rugby Park stakeholders event where an independent lawyer determined he said ‘‘you f...... d...’’ or ‘‘you’re a d...h...’’ to a council staffer.

But Cr Dermody disagreed with that version of events, explaining he said ‘‘that’s ridiculous’’ in an aggressive tone to someone at a nearby table.

The matter was acted upon by Cr Ian Pottinger, who lodged a code of conduct complaint with chief executive Michael Day on February 18.

‘‘I did not attend the Rugby Park meeting personally, but was made aware of Cr Dermody’s comment during a conversation with Cr Ria Bond the following morning,’’ Cr Pottinger wrote.

Anderson Lloyd lawyer Michael Garbett then investigated the matter and determined Mr Dermody had breached the code and recommended he undertake governance training.

His report said the context of Cr Dermody’s comment was that a presentation about Rugby Park from a council officer had visibly irked him, according to witnesses.

All councillors were invited to the stakeholders’ meeting at the venue’s lounge, which was also attended by council staff and external consultants.

In his evidence, the council staff member said he had not heard Cr Dermody’s comment, but was approached by Cr Alex Crackett afterwards, saying Cr Dermody ‘‘had called you a f...... d...’’.

The staffer also had a conversation with Crs Darren Ludlow and Ria Bond where the latter mentioned Cr Dermody had said something.

Asked if it was ‘‘you f...... d...’’, Cr Bond confirmed it was, the staffer said.

Cr Bond’s evidence included that Cr Dermody had said ‘‘bulls...’’ during the staffer’s presentation, and later said ‘‘you’re a d...h...’’ to the person.

Following the presentation, Cr Bond said she joined a conversation between Cr Ludlow and the affected party where he said: ‘‘Apparently I have a new name. According to Cr Dermody my new name is f...... d...’’.

Cr Ludlow was confident he had heard an ‘‘f-bomb’’, but was not certain if it was ‘‘f...wit’’ or ‘‘f...... d...’’, evidence showed.

Cr Dermody maintained he did not use the slur. He also disputed Cr Bond’s account that he had said ‘‘b.......’’, ‘‘ridiculous’’ or ‘‘you’re a f......d...’’, directed at the staff member.

During the presentation, a point had been raised about the Southland Stags moving to Frankton if Rugby Park did not receive investment, Cr Dermody said.

Cr Dermody said when someone who was not known to him indicated Frankton was still in Southland, he responded ‘‘that’s ridiculous’’ in an aggressive tone, but not loudly.

He had since apologised to the staff member for his behaviour, which had been accepted.

Mr Garbett’s investigation found the deputy mayor had breached the council’s code of conduct by not meeting an expectation of treating staff with courtesy and respect, and not avoiding public criticism of an employee.