Advance Fitness Conon St club manager Camila Muller Angonese (right) and Ronald McDonald House Charities Southland community engagement adviser Katelyn Herman are preparing for their fitness fundraiser. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Advance Fitness Invercargill and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) New Zealand are on a mission to help Southland whānau stay close to their children during hospital stays.

The Invercargill gym is hosting a Family Fun Fitness Day community fundraiser so families can stay at RMHC houses while their children receive life-saving hospital treatment.

Families could expect an ‘‘epic day of fun, movement, kai and fundraising’’, the gym said.

There will be free gym access, Les Mills group classes plus children's games and activities.

Advance Fitness Conon St club manager Camila Muller Angonese said she was honoured to host the event and was motivated to support the cause after hearing stories from gym members.

‘‘We have members here who have used the [RMHC] service ... so it’s awesome to know that we can put our support behind such a good cause,’’ Ms Angonese said.

The aim of the event was to bring the community together while they did something fun and active, out and about.

RMHC Southland community engagement adviser Katelyn Herman said any funds raised would make a huge impact on the well-being of families using the service.

‘‘We provide a place for them to sleep and food to eat ... so we relieve the financial and emotional burden as well so that they can focus on their child, which is what is the most important thing,’’ Ms Herman said.

Each year, over 4400 families stay free of charge at RMHC accommodation and family rooms across the country, saving them over $10million in costs and providing meals and emotional support.

In 2024, 288 Southland families stayed at RMHC houses for 3320 nights of accommodation at a cost of $776,880.

Stallholders on site will include Active Southland, NKMPCT, Explosiv, Sports Nutritionist and Mocha Rocka for coffee and RRT providing food for purchase.