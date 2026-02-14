Exhibits in the last Bluff Garden Show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Bluff Garden Show is on again this weekend at the Senior Citizens Centre, Cnr Onslow & Barrow Sts in Bluff.

The show will be open to the public on Saturday from 10am until 4pm and then on Sunday from 10am until 2pm with a prizegiving to follow at 2.15pm on Sunday.

The show will feature exhibitor displays with raffles on sale plus delectable morning and afternoon teas. In addition, maps to visit local gardens will be available to buy.

Admission to the show is $4. Purchase a morning or afternoon tea on entry and the cost is a total of $10 with maps an extra $2.

Should you just wish to have a morning or afternoon tea the cost is only $8 and a garden map only is $5.

Entry for children over 12 is $1 and $6 with morning or afternoon tea. Children under 12 are free with $5 for morning or afternoon tea should they wish to have some.

Eftpos is not available at the show.

Lindsay Beer

For information contact either Barbara on 0272 762 414 or Elaine 0276 353 119.