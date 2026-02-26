Southland Girls’ High School student services reception team of (from left) Margaret Flannery, Pauline Kingsland and Sharon Ridden are looking forward to a new reception area.

Southland Girls’ High School has launched a $1 million fundraising effort to develop its reception into a modern student sciences area.

The goal is to replace the cramped reception and corridors with an expansive, light-filled sanctuary that overlooks the quad.

Acting principal John Grogan said the redesign was aimed to crush any sense of intimidation from a bygone era and turn it into a space where families felt instantly at ease and part of their children’s educational journey.

‘‘We don’t want the school frozen in time.’’

It is hoped the project will be complete for the school’s 150th anniversary celebrations in 2029.

Fundraising officially began last week with the announcement of tickets sales for ‘‘The Long Lunch’’ featuring celebrity guest speaker Nadia Lim, to be held on March 28.

Mr Grogan said he was grateful for the sponsorship of the O’Donnell family, in memory of former school patron Merle O’Donnell who dedicated her life to education as a teacher, principal and leader.

‘‘The Long Lunch’’ will be among a string of initiatives designed to chip away at the $1m target.

Mr Grogan hoped some school alumni would be willing to help build a legacy for new generations that would pass through the school.

The school had been a cornerstone for women’s empowerment for more than a century, he said.

Founded in 1879, it is the thirdoldest girls’ school in New Zealand and one of the few woodconstructed schools left.

In 2005 SGHS became a year 7-13 school, absorbing the neighbouring former Tweedsmuir Intermediate into its campus.

It had undergone multiple expansions and changes including a new student service hub in the early 2000s but its south-facing Tweed St entrance had remained unchanged for decades.

‘‘We need to honour the past but not be tied to it.

‘‘Let’s keep creating the best environment for our students of today so they feel connected and their families feel connect when they bring their children to the school.’’

Mr Grogan said the school’s leadership hoped to break ground on the project by 2028.

- Toni McDonald