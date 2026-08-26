Letting Gore district residents decide their own future is behind the council’s decision to step away from the government’s Head Start proposals, Mayor Ben Bell says.

Last week, the council voted 7-5 to overturn its previous decision to support two amalgamation proposals — the Invercargill City Council’s ‘’one Southland’’ model and the Southland District Council’s plan for two unitary authorities — and instead go ahead with the Local Government Commission’s (LGC) ongoing investigation into Southland amalgamation.

Mr Bell in a statement said the key difference was the LGC process gave residents the opportunity to have the final say on any proposed changes through a referendum.

“The Local Government Commission option at least gives the people a voice on their future rather than going down the Head Start path.

“No matter what side of the debate people sit on, I think most would agree that residents should have the opportunity to decide whether they support a proposal that would fundamentally change local government in our district.”

The commission is investigating the proposal initiated by the Southland District Council to establish a new governance structure that would combine the Gore and Southland districts, with any final proposal subject to a poll of affected electors before it could proceed.

“Throughout this process we’ve been clear that local representation and local decision-making matter.

“If there are to be significant changes to how local government operates in Southland, then the people who will live with those changes should have the opportunity to decide whether they support them.”

Mr Bell said the Head Start process required councils to make decisions within a very short timeframe.

The commission process allowed for detailed investigation, public engagement and, ultimately, a referendum, he said.

“[Last week’s] decision isn’t about choosing amalgamation. It’s about supporting a process that allows the community to choose.’’

Supporting the commission’s work would ensure residents had the opportunity to consider all available information before making a decision at the ballot box.

“These decisions will have long-term implications for representation, services, rates and local identity.

“The people of Gore deserve the chance to weigh up the facts and make that decision themselves.”

The commission will continue its independent investigation and public engagement process before determining whether a formal reorganisation proposal should proceed. Any final proposal would be subject to a vote of affected communities. — Allied Media