A 2.5kg rainbow from Blakely’s Dam. The fish was caught on Damsel fly Nymph size 10. Photos: Mike Weddell

After a spell of relatively dry weather most rivers have been down to a fishable level, but more recent rain has put them up again.

There has not been too much rain, so hopefully they will soon drop back and will be worth fishing. Keep an eye on the regional council websites for levels.

As soon as the reading for the Mataura drops below 50cumecs at Gore it is worth fishing. It was down to 38cumecs but is up again after recent rain but should be fishable for the weekend.

The whole of the Taieri looks fishable at the moment with the lower river flowing at about 12cumecs. The level for it on Strath Taieri looks ideal. This is a great section for willow-grubbing fish.

On the subject of willow grub, I found some fish feeding on them recently on the Pomahaka. Admittedly, I did not see many on willow grub. In fact I saw few trout for the day, but it was enjoyable to fish a river for a change. There were lots of mayflies too, some duns hatching from mid-morning, and shortly after there was a fall of spinners that lasted several hours but with few fish rising to them.

The Damsel fly Nymph size 10.

The first fish I caught was in a small backwater, feeding on the bottom, and it took a hare’s ear nymph. The next couple of fish were on spinners but I only managed to spook them.

Then I found several rising in a large pool with those out in the middle on spinner and a couple under the bushes on willow grub. I hooked two of the former and landed one of them and hooked one of the latter and landed it.

Things were looking up but it did not last and it was a while before I even saw another fish. It fed on willow grub under trees on the far bank. Every so often it came within range. It even followed the fly once but eventually disappeared. At this point the sky looked ominous, so I headed towards the car.

The next outing, I played it safe and fished the dams on the Maniototo, starting on Blakelys where it was fine with light variable winds.

There were few fish rising, so I fished a few likely spots with a combination of damselfly nymph on the point and a water boatman on the dropper.

Not that it made much difference as I did not touch a fish. There seem to be fewer fish in Blakelys this year, although they are of a good size.

Late morning a steady breeze got up so I moved to fish from the shore parallel to the wind. Trout feed upwind, so fishing from the parallel shore ensures the flies cross the path of any feeding fish close by.

It worked and I landed one of the best-conditioned fish I have caught so far this season.

It seemed an appropriate time to move to the Mathias Dam, but that is another story.

-By Mike Weddell