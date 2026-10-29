Cultural narrative artworks are set to line the walls of Te Unua Museum of Southland, inviting visitors to journey through the stories of the people and places of Murihiku.

Woven inside and out at the new regional museum are whakairo, traditional Māori carvings designed by local artist James York.

His interested in whakairo was first piqued back in 1980 after studying at the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute in Rotorua.

The carvings at Te Unua would tell the story of Tamarereti and his journey in search of Tahu-nui-ā-Raki, the Aurora Australis.

“It’s all about a journey of discovery — chasing something that you might not necessarily attain, but you’re still going to go through that learning process,” York said.

He said a museum was a place of discovering and “looking at your past and realising why things might be the way they are”.

“It’s also a place of discovery of what could be in the future as well.”

His cultural narrative was developed in collaboration with the four papatipu rūnaka ki Murkihiku — Waihopai, Awarura, Hokonui, and Ōraka-Aparima.

He hoped all visitors would not only gain a further understanding of the story, but be inspired by it as well.

“To me it’s really important to give these stories life again, and tell these stories so they’re remembered.

“It’s a visual landmark for our people to be proud of . . . I think to see such a cultural element to be shown quite proudly in the museum is a major step forward for our region, and I hope it will bring people together.”

He said the opportunity to create artwork for the museum that would be seen and appreciated for generations to come was a privilege.

Te Unua Museum of Southland director Eloise Wallace said York had brought “a wealth of creative leadership” to developing the cultural narrative that was woven at the museum.

“We are incredibly greatful to James and the papatipu rūnaka ki Murihiku for sharing their whakaaro and artistic vision with the Southland community.

“The narrative woven into the fabric of Te Unua is so rich, and will have an incredibly enduring impact on defining the aspirations, stories, and values of our regional museum.”

She expected the community to feel “an immense sense of collective pride” every time they reflected on what had been created.

York’s mahi was supported by the Murihiku Rūnaka and Rio Tinto NZAS Community Development Fund, contributing $100,000 which was earmarked for completion of the double-hulled waka which hangs in the main area.

His work goes beyond Aotearoa, being found as far as Scott Base in Antarctica.

For more information on the development of Te Unua, visit the website.

— Allied Media