Southland street artist Danny Owen, also known as Deow, has teamed up with group of local students to paint a mural which represents the students, and their goal for a Fresh Start.

The Invercargill Student Support Network (ISSN) runs a programme called Fresh Start, a 10-week course which helps young students who struggle at school.

ISSN director Elley Lineham-Peters said the programme aimed to teach the youngsters skills so they could be “the best they can back at school”.

“We look at the reasons why school is difficult for them and try to meet those unmet needs and break down some of those barriers.”

Fresh Start provided “wraparound support”, working closely with 30 different agencies who dealt with social, emotional, physical and mental health issues, she said.

“All our young people get a fitness and health check, then nurses and doctors will sometimes refer them on to other services.

“We would also work with the family as well to make sure they get everything they need.”

The collaboration with Deow came through as part of Creative Communities, which helps projects like these get funded.

“We felt this building from the outside didn’t really look like a youth space . . . we wanted a definitive youth space look.”

She applied for the funding and Deow came in to give her a quote, Creative Communities gave two- thirds of the funding required and the project was under way.

Deow worked with the Fresh Start group for a couple days, drawing up a design that represented them as a group.

One student, 14-year-old Lucah McNatty, said the design encapsulated not only Fresh Start, but also New Zealand.

“We decided to do flax because it was native to New Zealand, the colours, the eyes . . . there’s going to be a sunset in the background which sort of represents a new day, just like a fresh start sort of thing.”

He and the other students were “very happy” to see their design come to life.

“It’s coming together nicely and we’re all putting a good effort in.”

Deow was more than happy to help guide the students, especially getting them involved with the design.

“The students have been really great to work with and it’s been awesome seeing them get involved with the creative process.”

He said this experience would be completely new to many of these students, but it was a good opportunity to learn and build confidence.

“It gives them the opportunity to be part of something they can be proud of.”

Describing the design as “bold and colourful” he said it had a good balance between the central character depicted, and the surrounding Southland landscape.

“The young person wearing headphones gives it a contemporary feel that students can relate to, while the sunrise represents new beginnings, fresh opportunities and looking forward to the future.

“The butterflies symbolise hope, growth, and transformation which ties in nicely with what Fresh Start is about.”

This kind of art was one he really enjoyed being involved with since “public art has always been about more than painting a wall”, Deow said.

“It’s about connecting people, creating opportunities and making art accessible to everyone.

“Being able to share my knowledge and experience with young people, particularly those who might not otherwise get these opportunities, is rewarding.”

He said if even one student walked past the mural and it played a part in their creative discovery, “then it’s been worthwhile”.

“[Fresh Start] students can walk past for years to come and know they played a part in creating it.

“That’s something pretty special.”

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz