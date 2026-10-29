A woman who enjoys seeing people recognised for their work to care for the environment has received an award herself.

Mossburn’s Jenny Campbell received the Te Tohu Kahika o te Taiao Award at the Environment Southland community awards last week.

It is the first time Te Tohu Kahika o te Taio has been presented in the 30 years the awards have been held.

The name of the award refers to the strength of the kahikatea tree, traditionally seen as an anchoring pillar in the environment. Its network of roots, provide support and protection to those around it.

Mrs Campbell said it was important to honour those people who were caring for the environment.

“It’s a wild world out there, and you can so easily be knocked off your step, with people making derogatory comments.”

She enjoyed the reaction of seeing people receive an award.

“I think it’s the pleasure in seeing other people feeling honoured and proud of what they are doing.”

When Environment Southland councillor Lyndal Ludlow read out the citation for the award Mrs Campbell was overwhelmed.

She walked towards the stage but was not sure if she would make it up the stairs.

“My legs felt like they were going to give out and my knees were literally knocking together.

“It was a lovely surprise and even though I don’t like to be surprised there was no other way to do it probably because I’d have just said ‘no, I don’t need that’.”

About 20 years ago after she found out about the awards, she decided to nominate 13 people for the various categories.

Nominating people meant asking their permission and providing a small description of their environmental work.

She was greatly surprised at the awards evening when her name was called out recognising her work at the Invercargill Environment Centre Te Whenua Awhi and Southland Forest and Bird.

“I was so mortified… they hadn’t asked my permission, because they knew what I would say.”

Seeing the value of the awards she was determined to nominate people each year.

“I don’t know where I got this idea from, but I’ve tried to nominate at least 13 people each year.

“I get a lot of pleasure out of it, I must admit.”

She preferred to hear about good news.

“I think we get too much negativity and I want to see positive things being promoted.”

Throughout the year when she heard of people caring for the environment, she would write their names in the back of her diary.

When nominations were called for she would approach them to see if they were willing to enter the awards.

Sometimes people did not want to.

Everyone who agreed to have their name put forward was a “winner” in her eyes.

“Just the fact they’ve had the courage to put themselves out there and tell their story.”

There were times when Environment Southland staff would approach her and ask her to find more nominees and other times when they asked her to stop as they had enough.

Environment Southland councillors Maurice Rodway and Ewen Mathieson judged the awards.

Cr Rodway said the commitment, energy and perseverance shown by this year’s winners was impressive.

“Whether they were restoring habitats, protecting wildlife or bringing communities together through environmental projects, every nominee was making a real difference.

“Their ability to inspire others and build support for environmental action is a key part of their success.”

Cr Mathieson said Murihiku Southland was fortunate to have people who cared about the places they live.

“They don’t do this work for awards or recognition but it’s important we take the time to acknowledge and celebrate the people who are making a positive difference to our environment and our communities.”

Fisherman and conservationist Pete Young received the Kaitiaki Tohu Pou Award for his 30 years of work preserving and protecting the Fiordland marine area.

The Kaitiaki Tohu Pou Award is not presented every year and was reserved for those who have shown outstanding dedication to Southland’s environment.

Other award winners are:

Emerging Environmental Action (sponsored by Southern Land & Water Planning)

Winner: Riversdale Community Garden

Environmental Action in Biodiversity and Biosecurity (sponsored by Invercargill Licensing Trust)

Winner: Paws for Conservation

Environmental Action in Education (sponsored by Fonterra)

Winner: Thornbury School

Environmental Action in the Community (sponsored by Real NZ)

Winner: South Coast Environment Society

Environmental Action in Wetlands and Waterways (sponsored by Southland Fish & Game)

Winner: Edendale Aquifer Group

Environmental Leadership and Innovation in Business (sponsored by Milford Sound Tourism)

Winner: Bluff Distillery

Environmental Leadership in Farming (sponsored by Wynn Williams)

Winner: Mararoa Station, managed by Pāmu Landcorp Farming Ltd

Individual Environmental Leadership or Action (sponsored by ANZ)

Winner: Glenda Rees

Councillors’ Award (sponsored by Environment Southland councillors)

Winner: Mid Dome Wilding Trees Charitable Trust

Kaitiaki Tohu Pou Award

Winner: Pete Young

sandy.eggleston@alliedmedia.co.nz