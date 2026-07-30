Join a career where you make a real difference every day. New Zealand Police offers a wide range of opportunities for people motivated to serve their communities, develop leadership skills and build a rewarding future. Whether you’re interested in frontline policing, specialist roles or support positions, we provide world-class training, ongoing development and a strong team environment. Our recruitment team is here to guide you through every step — from understanding entry requirements to preparing for training at the Royal New Zealand Police College. Learn more about pathways, eligibility and the application process: www.newcops.govt.nz Get in touch: newcops@police.govt.nz, 0800\u2009NEWCOPS (0800\u2009639\u2009267) Start your journey toward a meaningful and challenging career with New Zealand Police.