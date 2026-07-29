A local rūnanga representative has disagreed with calls for all Māori to enrol on the Māori roll.

Te Pati Māori’s co-leader Rawiri Waititi has called on all Māori to put their names on the Māori roll ahead of this year’s general election.

But Hokonui Rūnanga kaitoko mātauranga (education and community adviser) Jo Brand said Māori should decide for themselves.

“Otherwise, that’s a dictatorship, if we start telling people which way to go and why,” she said.

People of Māori descent enrolled to vote have until midnight on August 6 to make the call on whether to transfer from the general roll to the Māori roll, or from the Māori roll to the general roll, in time for the election period from October 26 to November 7.

Ms Brand said election time was important.

“I truly do believe that people deserve their mana motuhake [self-determination, independence] regardless of whether they’re Māori or not.”

She did not think people understood the difference between Māori electorates and general electorates.

“Knowing what you’re making a decision about is the important piece,” Ms Brand said.

Each voter gets a party vote and an electorate vote.

Everyone registered, regardless of whether they are on the general roll or the Māori roll, casts one vote for their preferred party.

Those on the general roll would vote for a candidate in their general electorate — for Southlanders, that would be the Invercargill or Southland electorate.

Māori who choose to be on the Māori roll would vote for a candidate standing in the Te Tai Tonga electorate, which covers the entire South Island and some of Wellington.

The three candidates vying for the Māori seat in the Te Tai Tonga electorate are Dr Lisa Te Morenga for the Green Party, Mananui Ramsden for Labour and Lisa Marie Murch of Te Pāti Māori.

Electoral Commission data, as of July 2026, revealed that in the Invercargill electorate, which includes Invercargill, Bluff, Stewart Island, Riverton and Wallacetown, 4842 people of Māori descent were enrolled on the general roll and 3371 were registered on the Māori roll.

In the Southland electorate, which included Queenstown, Arrowtown, Clyde, Alexandra, Roxburgh, Gore, Mataura, Winton, Lumsden and the Catlins, 2672 people of Māori descent were enrolled on the general roll and 1565 were on the Māori roll.

Voters can check or update their preferences online at vote.nz or call the Electoral Commission on 0800 36 76 56.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz