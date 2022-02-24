A woman who was found in a swale in her upside-down vehicle with her face submerged in water was sent to jail yesterday for her ninth drink-driving conviction.

Kayla Te Ata Rangi Graham (35) appeared before Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Invercargill District Court on a charge of aggravated drink-driving (287mg), careless driving and driving while disqualified on the Tuatapere-Orepuki Highway on August 10 last year.

During sentencing, Judge Brandts-Giesen said Graham was driving in rainy and windy conditions about 4.50pm.

"You lost control of the vehicle you were driving when you drifted into the left gravel verge.

"You further lost control, then crossed the centre lane before driving off a bend."

The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof in a water table.

"You were located in the vehicle with your head in the water."

The judge said she was extremely lucky somebody found her and saved her.

"Otherwise this would be a coroners court rather than district court."

Graham was on a sentence of intensive supervision, disqualified indefinitely and had graduated from the Bridge Programme at the time of the crash.

"At the time I understand that you were grieving the loss of your dog and that, as I can understand, is a sad thing to happen."

She thought she could have a drink but Judge Brandts-Giesen said "unfortunately people who are alcoholics can’t drink".

Graham began drinking when she was 12 or 13 and had stopped taking her antabuse (a drug which makes you violently ill if you drink) four to five days before the accident.

Graham had 30-plus previous convictions with alcohol the principal factor in her offending, he said.

She was sentenced to eight months’ jail and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz