Open Polytechnic supporting future ECE teachers in Southland

Open Polytechnic’s flexible pathways into teacher education are helping more Southlanders take the next step in their careers. For many, studying towards an early childhood education qualification needs to fit around work, whānau and other commitments. The ability to study anywhere, anytime, is often one of the main reasons learners choose online learning. Open Polytechnic’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) programmes are designed to support learners at different stages. Whether they are taking their first step into the sector, building on existing experience, or working towards becoming a registered teacher, Open Polytechnic offers qualification pathways to help them achieve their goals. There is a strong emphasis placed on learner success and support at Open Polytechnic; for learners across Southland, flexibility is only part of their learning experience. Southland-based Regional Academic Staff member Kerry Purdue provides learners with regular support throughout their studies, offering guidance, answering questions and feedback through face-to-face mentoring, online workshops and tutorials. Kerry says she is passionate about helping Southland learners achieve their goal of becoming qualified early childhood teachers while supporting the retention of teachers within the region. “I began my own early childhood teaching career in Invercargill, so I understand how important it is to have strong local support while working and studying.” She says Southland is a fantastic place to begin and grow a career in early childhood education, with wonderful early learning centres, where learners can gain valuable practical experience and teaching knowledge. “Studying with Open Polytechnic gives learners the opportunity to earn an income while they learn, and I’ll be there to support and encourage them every step of the way.” The Open Polytechnic New Zealand Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 5) provides an ideal starting point to an ECE career. The diploma helps learners strengthen their professional practice, deepen their understanding of learning and development, and build the reflective skills that underpin quality teaching. It also provides a pathway into degree-level study for those who choose to continue their qualifications. The Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood Education) is the baseline qualification for people who want to become registered early childhood teachers. The degree supports learners to develop advanced knowledge of pedagogy (teaching methods), leadership and professional judgment, preparing them to make a meaningful contribution to early learning environments and the lives of tamariki and whānau. Open Polytechnic also offers the Graduate Diploma in Teaching (Early Childhood Education), providing a pathway for people who already hold a recognised qualification in another discipline and want to become qualified early childhood teachers. The programme helps bring new teachers into the sector while enabling experienced professionals to apply their existing knowledge and skills in a new and enriching career. For more than 80 years, Open Polytechnic has supported learners across Aotearoa New Zealand to achieve their education goals through distance learning. With flexible study pathways, quality teaching programmes and dedicated learner support, Southlanders can build rewarding careers in early childhood education.