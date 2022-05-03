Rugby Park, Invercargill. Photo: Allison Beckham

Seismic strengthening work will be required at Rugby Park after parts of the facility were found to be earthquake prone but it is hoped no games will be affected.

The Invercargill City Council commissioned several reports to look into the condition of structures at Rugby Park after new building standards were introduced in 2017.

Council assistant group manager leisure and recreation Richard McWha said the reports had found the media tower and grandstand complex at Rugby Park were both earthquake prone.

The media tower has been found to be at importance level 2 (IL2), considered to be 20%-25% of new building standards (NBS), while the grandstand complex is at importance level 3 (IL3), considered to be 15%-20% NBS.

"Council, alongside the ICCT, is now considering options ... the work will likely be staged to best fit around established rugby season fixtures where possible to avoid disruption, and will focus first on the media tower."

Work has started on detailed design and costings for the project. Five games in the NPC are set for Rugby Park later this year.

The council allocated $4.9million in its 2021-31 long-term plan for Rugby Park seismic work and maintenance. The ICCT took over ownership of Rugby Park in 2016.

-- Staff Reporter