Name: Mako Age: 1.5 Breed: Domestic shorthair Pet likes: Birds, rubbing on his dad’s beard, and giving his parents smooches. Pet dislikes: Has massive FOMO, hates not being included in every room, and watching his humans eat without them sharing. Favourite food: Purée cat treats, raw food, and potato chips. Email your pet’s name, age, breed, likes, dislikes and favourite food plus a photo to win@southlandexpress.co.nz and if your pet is featured in the Southland Express, you win a $20 voucher to spend at PetSmart.nz