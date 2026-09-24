Longstanding Invercargill businesses Glengarry Pharmacy and Windsor Pharmacy are entering a new chapter together as Chemist Warehouse Invercargill, in the former Torpedo7 site in Leven St.

Local pharmacists Rachael Hewton and Steve Jo will be part owners and local operators of the new store, continuing to lead the new combined team.

“We want our customers to walk through the doors and see people they know — people who know them, their families and what matters to them,” Mr Jo said in a statement.

“That personal connection has always been at the heart of our pharmacies, and we’re taking it with us.” — Allied Media