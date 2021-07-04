Tracey Wright-Tawha

The Government has appointed Tracey Wright-Tawha and Paul Marshall as co-chairs of the Southland Murihiku Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG).

The aim of the group, of which there are 15 throughout New Zealand, is to identify and support better ways of meeting future skills and workforce needs in the region through improved co-ordination and workforce planning.

The group will be responsible for developing future-focused regional workforce plans for Southland.

The plans will highlight the labour supply and demand trends for Southland, and identify where change is needed from regional and national stakeholders to allow central and local government to better plan for and address, future skills shortages.

Ms Wright-Tawha said she relished the goal of developing a regional workforce plan for Southland.

"We’re looking forward to building on the great momentum that the interim-RSLG has built, so we can make a real difference to the future of Southland."