A white picket fence has inspired the writer of an award winning poem.

Arrowtown poet Wendy Clarke wrote Defences which won the open poetry section of the Dan Davin Literary Awards.

Mrs Clarke said she was sitting in the Arrowtown cemetery and noticed a cottage with a picket fence.

She decided the picket fence was really a palisade or a Māori pa with sharpened sticks designed to keep those behind the fence safe.

In the poem she writes about the day she realised all the fences in her life had gone.

“It’s a metaphor for me letting my guard down.”

While she also wrote short stories poetry was her “choice of genre”.

She had always enjoyed reading poetry and that was where budding poets should start.

“The next step is writing it … and I quite like that condensing of ideas.

“In maybe 20 lines, you can say as much as you might in a thousand-word short story.”

She wrote poems that did not rhyme, were rich in imagery and were humorous.

“I wouldn’t be the type that would empty my soul into a poem.”

She was a supporter of writing competitions especially the Dan Davin awards.

“They do it very professionally and it’s a tremendous amount of work and the promotion is great and it keeps Dan Davin’s name alive too.”

Competitions also gave writers a motive to write and something to aim for.

She was “thrilled” to win the award and had already spent the $250 prize money.

“You don’t very often make money out of poetry and I went and spent it on a beautiful bottle of Jo Malone perfume, which was about the most indulgent thing I could think of to spend the money on.”

Prior to retirement she had taught at Arrowtown School.

She still did some relieving and was often asked to take a creative writing lesson with the students.

However, she was disappointed with the new curriculum.

“There’s not lots of room, in my opinion, for creative writing and I often used to get these very bright children who maybe this was the only thing that they were really good at.”

Skills learnt in creative writing were transferable and many careers required people to write well, she said.

In her judging comments writer Michelle Elvey of Dunedin said the poem had “weight” despite its light tone.

“Conversational and easy going in style using subtle language to explore boundaries and expectations, how people reach across to each other or not.”

The winners in the other award categories are:

Open Poetry Recited: John Kelk

Senior Student Creative Writing: Aknara Premathilaka

Junior Student Creative Writing: Ellim Kim

sandy.eggleston@alliedmedia.co.nz