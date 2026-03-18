A rāhui is in place on Lake Manapōuri, New Zealand’s second-deepest lake, following the disappearance of a Gore man last weekend. Photo: files

A search of Lake Manapouri involving the national dive squad and Defence Force specialists continues after a man fell overboard from a vessel on the lake on Saturday night.

The missing person is reported to be a 43-year-old Gore man.

Police were notified about 6.15pm on Saturday that a person had fallen from a vessel about 1km from shore.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the search was ongoing.

Ōraka-Aparima Rūnaka have placed a rāhui restriction on fishing and recreational activities on an area of Lake Manapōuri. This rāhui will remain in place until April 2. — Allied Media