PHOTO
A search of Lake Manapouri involving the national dive squad and Defence Force specialists continues after a man fell overboard from a vessel on the lake on Saturday night.
The missing person is reported to be a 43-year-old Gore man.
Police were notified about 6.15pm on Saturday that a person had fallen from a vessel about 1km from shore.
A police spokeswoman confirmed the search was ongoing.
Ōraka-Aparima Rūnaka have placed a rāhui restriction on fishing and recreational activities on an area of Lake Manapōuri. This rāhui will remain in place until April 2. — Allied Media