A Gore artist has taken what could be trash and turned it into treasure.

As part of Gore’s first involvement in the Southland Arts Trail this weekend, dozens of works by Margaret Palmer-McKenzie will be on display and for sale in Albany St.

More than 10 Gore addresses will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday as part of the free, self-guided trail.

Ms Palmer-McKenzie, who has been creating art for the past 30 years, saw a rip in one of her canvas paintings and did not scrap it — instead, she cut out an element of it to stand alone, which was the lightbulb moment that birthed a flurry of similar works.

Ms Palmer-McKenzie, a former registered nurse of 20 years, said the cut-out paintings, with gold borders, had their own character.

“I decided I would cut them into pieces and … [in turn] resuscitating this or that part of the [original] painting,” Ms Palmer-McKenzie said.

The cut-outs were inspired by Austrian architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser, whose work commonly featured curved lines.

Many of Gore artist Margaret-Palmer McKenzie's walls are stacked with colourful art, which will be eyed by the public as part of the Southland Arts Trail, alongside 14 other spots in the district. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

This weekend addresses in Riversdale, Wyndham, Seaward Downs and Waikaia will be part of the trail.

Alongside Gore, the Southland Arts Trail will have five stops in Te Anau and surrounds, 13 in the Invercargill area, three in Ōtātara and six in Riverton, Bluff and Orepuki.

The Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre in Mandeville and the Eastern Southland Gallery, in Gore, would also be open, as well as other galleries around the region.

The trail also encouraged the viewing of close to 100 South Sea Spray street murals throughout Southland, which included eight in Gore.

In 1995, Ms Palmer-McKenzie started going to evening art classes at the Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) campus in Gore.

“It was an outlet for me to learn something new and keep my sanity,” she said.

For about the past 20 years, Ms Palmer-McKenzie had offered art lessons to the community.

She said art was calming for her.

“I think it’s a healing practice … it’s a place to find equilibrium.”

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz