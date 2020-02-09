Residents of Mataura and surrounding areas were evacuated last week following extensive flooding. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Southern police have called in reinforcements after reports of burglaries and suspicious behaviour in the Mataura area following the devastating flooding last week.

Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley, of Gore Police, said "unfortunately some properties have been targeted by thieves while they've been left unattended."

"While this is not out of the ordinary in terms of normal reporting, it is a timely reminder for people to think about how they can help prevent burglaries and reduce opportunities for thieves."

There have been two reports of burglaries in the Mataura and Brydone areas as well as reports of unknown people being seen on or around rural properties in Mataura and Lumsden, who have fled when confronted.

In response, Snr Sgt Fairley said police had substantially increased staff and patrols in the Mataura, Gore and Wyndham areas since the evacuations, including bringing in a team from Canterbury to help bolster numbers.

The extra police presence would continue for the foreseeable future.

She also urged those out on farms repairing fences or cleaning up flood damage to stay vigilant to any unusual activity, people or vehicles and to call 111 if they noticed anything suspicious.