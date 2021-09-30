Shaun Drylie

SBS Bank chief executive Shaun Drylie has resigned after more than five years at the helm.

Mr Drylie said it was not an easy decision to make as he had enjoyed being a part of the Southland community.

He will step down at the end of the year.

"I have truly loved every minute of being part of SBS and my involvement in many of the Southland business community’s exciting initiatives."

SBS Group chairman Joe O’Connell said during Mr Drylie’s time the group had seen advancements in its business and improved integration with subsidiary companies.

"We would like to acknowledge and thank Shaun for his leadership, enthusiasm and positive outlook with SBS and his involvement in the Southland Community," Mr O’Connell said.