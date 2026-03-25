St Mary’s School pupils (from left) Cia Mulqueen, 8, Cohen Newton, 7, Indie Braithwaite, 6, Charlie Tremaine, 10, and Jackson Parker, 8, approve of the sign made by a parent advertising the school’s second night market on Saturday. PHOTO: GEMMA SINCLAIR

St Mary’s School’s community fair is back for its second year and is set to be stacked with food and family fun to raise money for the school.

The primary school held its first night fair two years ago, and the second is taking place this Saturday from 3pm-6.30pm in the school grounds in Ardwick St.

President of the home and school Vanessa Bennett said there would be a smorgasbord of food and entertainment.

"You name it, we’ve got it."

There will be goods for sale, jeeps, pony rides, remote control cars, face painting, hairstyles, a colouring competition, a bake sale, raffles, auctions and more, she said.

There will also be plenty to fill hungry stomachs too, with 12 food stalls on site.

"We’ve got all sorts of food vendors from ... fried chicken to baked potatoes to nachos to a sausage sizzle."

Money raised will go directly to the school, Ms Bennett said.

"If [pupils] need sports equipment, if they need resources, we pay for the buses for the senior students to go to camp ... support the communities by ... making meals if they need meals."

The event was open to the whole community, she said.

"It doesn’t matter what age you are. You could come along and grab some dinner and have a look around. Or if you’ve got kids, it’ll be great entertainment for children."

Ms Bennett said if the weather does not play ball the event would be held in the big shed where the Southern Field Days are held in Waimumu.

The organisers will make a call tomorrow night.

Entry is by gold coin.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz