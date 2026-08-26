Eastern Southland schools have not been immune from the brutal wave of winter illness that has hit the South.

Health New Zealand (HNZ) said last week the healthcare system was inundated with cases related to winter illness — and the peak was expected to last several more weeks.

One Gore school has been hit particularly hard by the annual flu season, with half of its pupils off sick at one point this month.

In Gore, the virus had been felt strongly at Gore Main School, where up to half of its 200 pupils were off with winter illnesses during the first fortnight of August.

Principal Glenn Puna said the viral wave, which was mostly influenza, likely started after the school disco on July 31.

“It definitely impacted us. . . hugely,” Mr Puna said.

“On the following Monday, we had 30 away, the next day, another 40, then . . . about another 20 on top of that.”

“It went on like that for about a whole week.”

At Gore Main School, sick pupils were off for at least five days, Mr Puna said.

The school also had respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, Mr Puna said.

This month, respiratory illness cases, mostly the contagious Influenza A, had doubled across the country in August, which increased the demand for healthcare services.

Gore Main School new entrant teacher Cathy Puna said sickness created a delay, but did not halt learning.

“It just makes that process just that little bit longer, but you always get there,” Mrs Puna said.

St Mary’s School, a primary school with a roll of about 200, has had about 50 pupils off each day due to winter illness for at least the past two weeks.

In that same period, five or six of their 20 staff had been off sick each day.

Menzies College had about 70 students off sick last week, about 20% of its roll.

On August 11, St Peter’s College, which has a roll of 350, had seen up to 50 students off sick, but that was not necessarily cases of the flu.

At the start of term 3, Māruawai College, which has about 600 students across its junior and senior campuses, had about 60 students off due to colds, flu-like symptoms, and other viruses.

Principal Melanie Hamilton said in a statement sickness affected student learning.

“There is never an ideal time for students to miss school,” Mrs Hamilton said.

“At this stage of the year, students are engaged in important learning, assessments, and preparation for examinations.”

WellSouth chief operating officer Damon Campbell told Allied Media the presence of influenza was no worse than previous years, but it was currently hitting a spike.

“Since the Covid pandemic, parents and schools have been more vigilant about keeping children home if they’re sick and testing them. The absence from school tends to be higher than the actual number of presentations at GPs.”

He said there have been a few cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease along with chicken pox, which have further contributed to absences.

“The influenza vaccine is still available, and we encourage people to take the opportunity for vaccination to prevent the further spread of this illness,” he said.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz