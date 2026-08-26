A young Gore speechmaker, who has been at the podium for almost half of his life, sees a future in law.

St Peter’s College student Eli Puna, 16, won the Southland Regional Rotary Speech Competition last week.

Eli had poured himself into public speaking since the age of 9, winning and placing in multiple competitions, speaking on novel topics, and now his focus is the big issues.

At the Rotary competition, Eli delivered his six-minute speech, completely from memory, which defined and discussed leadership in an age of division and political bickering.

This speech revealed glimmers of a possible future in law.

“I feel like recently all my speeches have . . . revolved around helping people,” Eli said.

“Being a lawyer, you’re helping others . . . [in] getting the justice they deserve.”

The speech, which he started working on in March, was targeted at the older generation, and leaders who did not convert their words into meaningful action, Eli said.

Teachers had asked him multiple times to present his winning speech to younger students, Eli said.

Gore Rotary president Phil Reid said Eli was a “very worthy winner” of the year 12 and 13 competition.

Eli will compete in the final of the Rotary Speech Competition against Central Otago and Dunedin speakers, in Dunedin, on September 15.

Mr Reid said Southland’s future was looking bright, with people like Eli in the fold.

“You get a pretty good feeling that . . . there’s some very good, astute, capable people coming through, who will be the future leaders of the country,” he said.

In 2019, when Eli was a year 5 pupil at Gore Main School, he came second in the Southland Speech Grand Final, won the Central Eastern interschool competition in 2020, and in 2022, came third in the Southland interschool speech competition grand final.

In 2024, he won the Otago Southland Ngā Manu Kōrero speech competition which meant he competed at nationals, in Auckland.

He is the current St Peter’s College Eisteddfod speech champ.

Speeches entered in the Rotary competition had to consider the Four-Way-Test, four ethical questions central to the global service organisation.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz