Jacinta Kerepeti, of Invercargill, was the overall winner in the senior category at the Country Music Dunedin Awards on Sunday night. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

Winning is nice, but there is nothing sweeter than singing for your boys.

Jacinta Kerepeti, of Invercargill, was the overall winner in the senior category at the Country Music Dunedin Awards on Sunday night, and said her personal highlight for the weekend was singing for her three sons.

The boys, aged 12, 11 and 9, spent the whole weekend supporting their mum as she competed in the contest.

‘‘They said to me they thought I was happy singing and they really liked seeing that, and that meant a lot that they could see that I was happy.’’

Her winning performance was a rendition of Canadian singer Tenille Arts’ song Cold Feet, which won the senior vocal solo category along with the overall prize in the division.

Ms Kerepeti found success in several categories, also winning the senior gospel and country rock categories, the open vintage country prize and teamed up with Justine Bishop to win the forty plus duet contest.

She praised the organisers for running a smooth and professional show in the shadow of covid restrictions that have seen so many other events cancelled.

Awards president Sharyn Anderton said the evening went to plan, and the performers were pleased to have had the opportunity to play.

The event sold as many tickets as were permitted under Alert Level 2 restrictions, and it was streamed on Facebook for hundreds more fans who missed out on tickets.

The intermediate overall winner was Maia Fletcher while Briar Sharp won the overall junior category.

Catherine Short took out the overall prize in the 40-plus category, and Holly Muirhead won the singer/songwriter award.

andrew.marshall@odt.co.nz