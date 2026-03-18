Former Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt died on January 8, aged 78. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Sir Tim Shadbolt’s partner of many years has criticised a crowd-funded statue project for the late mayor, urging people not to donate.

Earlier this month, a Givealittle campaign was set up by Sir Tim Shadbolt Memorial Statue Project (Group) with a lofty goal of raising $367,500 in one year.

The man pushing the initiative, Bryan Campbell, confirmed work was also under way to establish a charitable trust for the project.

But Asha Dutt, Sir Tim’s longtime partner, said while there was "huge public support" for a monument, it needed to be done properly.

"We consider it to be extremely odd that an individual person would create an entity in an attempt to hijack a public memorial without any input from the family or estate, more so, against their will."

The family did not want Mr Campbell to be connected to an "important project of this scope and financial gravity", Ms Dutt said

Mr Campbell said the idea to create the statue began during a trip with Sir Tim in March 2022.

While at Matakana, they discussed the idea of an interactive bronze statue of Sir Tim sitting at a bench so people could sit next to him and shake his hand.

The former mayor had spoken "warmly" about placing the statue at the Southern Institute of Technology, Mr Campbell said.

As for the charitable trust, Mr Campbell said an Invercargill law firm was assisting with its establishment, and there was a possibility it could be used to create a scholarship in the future.

Trust members include Mr Campbell, town crier Lynley McKerrow and Laura Murdoch.

By yesterday, the Givealittle page had raised $510, but was still pending moderation.

Sir Tim served two terms as Waitematā mayor before relocating to the South and clocking up eight terms in Invercargill.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ-On-Air.