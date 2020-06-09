The Explorer Motel and Apartments, the site of a scene examination following the alleged murder. Photo: Laura Smith

A man charged with the murder of a woman in Te Anau in May has been remanded in custody.

Rodney Stewart Fallowfield (52) appeared by audio visual link in the High Court at Invercargill this morning, facing a charge of murder.

​The Otago Daily Times understands he and the victim, Shirley Alaina Reedy (52), had only been married a matter of months before he allegedly killed her.

An interim name suppression order was lifted today by Justice Cameron Mander.

Police started a homicide investigation after the body of Ms Reedy, from Balclutha, was found at a Cleddau St, Te Anau, address on May 15.

It has been reported the body was found at a motel, which has been the subject of police investigations.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said after the incident the pair, who were visitors to Te Anau, were known to each other.

Fallowfield entered no plea this morning, and was remanded in custody to reappear next month.