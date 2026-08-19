Illness sweeping through the young cast of Gore Musical Theatre’s production of Badjelly the Witch will not stop the show from going on later this month.

At least one third of the cast of 29 actors, who range in ages from 11 to 19, has missed out on rehearsals due to winter flu.

The production’s four shows, supported by the Mataura Licensing Trust, take place at the St James Theatre from August 27 to 29.

Production director Stephanie Burke said when rehearsals continued, even with actors off sick, the determination of the cast shone through.

“It slows down that ability to really … polish the show to as high a level as you might like it to get to, when you’ve got key people away,” Mrs Burke said.

“We just work around it … everybody else has stepped up and done their best.”

The hour-long, five-song production includes pupils from Waikaka, Edendale and West Gore primary schools and students from Māruawai College’s senior and junior campuses, St Peter’s College, Menzies College and Blue Mountain College.

Young actors (from front left) Adalita McKay, Madden McKelvie, Laya Andrews, Pippa McNaughton, Leme le Grange, Blair Gee, Dakota Heyrick, Isabelle Sinclair, Bella Given and Isla Hodges are deep into dress rehearsals at the St James Theatre for the Badjelly the Witch production, even when a wave of flu threw a spanner in the works. Photo: Supplied

Production musical director Marne Hendriks, the head of art at Blue Mountain College for the past four years, was hopeful the illness cloud would lift at the right time.

“The positive of that is, if it’s rather now, [that is better] than before we open in two weeks’ time.”

Mrs Burke said the teens being from different schools did not divide them.

“As a group, they’ve really gelled … now they’re just one cohesive group,” she said.

“They have a great time … through a shared enjoyment of performing.”

The show’s opening night takes place on Thursday August 27 from 7pm, and tickets are $30 each.

Friday’s show is at 7pm and on Saturday there are two shows, one at 3pm and the other at 7pm.

For the Friday and Saturday shows, tickets are $40 for adults, and $25 for children aged 15 or under.

Gore Musical Theatre last staged a youth production in 2022 — Seussical JR, a show inspired by the Dr Seuss books.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz