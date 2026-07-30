For 150 years, The Y Southland has been helping young people discover their potential, build confidence and create brighter futures. Today, that commitment is as strong as ever. Every young person deserves the opportunity to succeed in an environment where they feel safe, supported and valued. At Y Education, we help rangatahi who may be struggling in traditional education settings rediscover confidence, reconnect with learning and build positive pathways for their future. We offer free programmes for young people aged 15-24 who want to gain qualifications, build life skills and take the next step towards employment, training or further study. Our programmes include the New Zealand Certificate in Foundation Skills Level 1, Services Vocational Pathway Level 2, and Y Goals Intensive Literacy and Numeracy. Through smaller class sizes, personalised support and practical learning experiences, students are supported to achieve recognised qualifications while developing the skills and confidence needed to succeed. What makes Y Education different is that students become part of something bigger than a classroom. They join an organisation committed to creating strong kids, strong families and strong communities. Alongside their studies, learners can access the wider opportunities offered through The Y, including youth development programmes, mentoring, health and fitness facilities and a supportive community focused on helping young people thrive. The journey doesn’t stop at graduation. Through the Y Learner Grant, eligible graduates can apply for scholarship support to help with the costs of further study, training, tools or equipment required for their next step. Enroling now. Catherine Skerrett catherine.skerrett@ysouthland.org.nz 022 426 5476