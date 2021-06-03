Gore Main School pupils sing their hearts out in Gore yesterday in the Tussock Country Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking competition, in which schools battle to win $500.

Their songs included Counting the Beat by The Swingers and traditional Maori song Utaina Mai Nga Waka.

Principal Glenn Puna said it was an awesome day for the pupils and the community.

PHOTO: VALU MAKA

A panel of judges and a crowd of supporters looked on.

Longford Intermediate was announced the winner last night, and Tapanui School runner-up.

Other schools involved included Mataura, East Gore, West Gore, Tapanui and St Mary’s Primary Schools.