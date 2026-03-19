The Southland women’s sevens team (back from left) Jason Heffer, selector, Emma Hanley, Wendy Sutherland, Debbie Thomson, Edgar Potter, manager, Lynda Milne (front from left) Jenny Pulley, Katherine Matthews, Kerry Heffer and Tina Johansen are happy with their third place at the Bowls New Zealand intercentre championships at the weekend. PHOTO: BOWLS NEW ZEALAND

The Southland women’s sevens bowls team have proved they are a force to be reckoned with, their coach says. The team finished third at the Bowls New Zealand Intercentre Bowls sevens championships at the weekend.

The team comprised a singles player, pairs and fours. Selector Jason Heffer said the team played very well to finish third. ‘‘It was fantastic team display, really.’’

In the past teams may not have been too worried about playing Southland but that had now changed, he said. ‘‘We’ll be on the map. ‘‘We’ll be on the radar now, for certain.’’ The team gained a reputation as being good to play against, he said.

‘‘So it just goes to show you can be friendly and successful.’’

The team finished second in section play to Auckland, which was the only team it lost to, to qualify for post-section.

‘‘We were absolutely delighted to qualify, especially because we were in a section with Auckland and Canterbury, and the Canterbury ladies’ side is exceedingly strong as well.’’

In the quarterfinals the team faced Nelson, who had won the tournament three times in the previous four years.

Beating the Nelson team, who were very strong with former and present New Zealand representatives, seemed a big challenge.

‘‘We always knew we were capable of it but they were like a world-class team, so that was probably the highlight, to be fair.’’

Southland faced last year’s winners Bay of Plenty in the semifinals and lost 2-1.

‘‘Realistically, there was only a couple of ends that were the difference.’’

Wellington went on to beat Bay of Plenty to take the title.

The team had good support during the semifinal with the Central Otago women’s and the Southland men’s team cheering them on, he said.

The Southland men’s team did not make it through to post-section play.