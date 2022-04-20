Giant Gate Falls on the Milford Track. PHOTO: DOC

A young tramper who died on a solo hike on the Milford Track has been remembered as a talented mathematician and a "top young man".

Police have released the name of the man reported missing on March 28 after he failed to return from a solo expedition to climb the Devils Armchair the day before.

He was Hamish Steven Attenborough (21), of Milford Sound.

An experienced tramper, he worked for Queenstown company Ultimate Hikes as a lodge attendant at Mitre Peak Lodge.

His body was discovered at Giant Gate Falls on Wednesday, March 30, after an extensive search of the area.

Friend Tom Hanson, of Maryland in the US, formerly of Rangiora, said the news of Mr Attenborough’s death came as an "awful shock".

He described his friend as a really nice guy who was quiet but eager to learn about many different things.

The two of them attended a summer school together in Bulgaria to study maths, where Mr Attenborough published a paper.

"I was really excited to see what he was going to achieve in his life. He seemed so full of potential," Mr Hanson said.

Mr Attenborough attended Wakatipu High School and was Dux there in 2017, when he delivered a wonderful valedictory speech, principal Steve Hall said.

"Hamish was an exceptional student, particularly in mathematics. As well as Dux, Hamish was the Year 11 Top Scholar, and achieved scholarships in physics and chemistry and an Outstanding Scholarship in mathematics.

"He won our Crombie-Lockwood Trophy for knowledge, wisdom and perception, and was selected as one of two NZ students to attend the Summer Research School in mathematics and informatics in Bulgaria.

"Hamish also achieved his Duke of Edinburgh silver award.

"Hamish will be fondly remembered at WHS - not only for his intellect and achievements, but as a person. Softly-spoken, kind and humble, one of his teachers described him as a ‘top young man’.

"Hamish’s passing is very sad, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Former University of Canterbury mathematics lecturer Liz Ackerley said Mr Attenborough had excelled in the university papers he had taken while still enrolled in his last year at Wakatipu High School.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz