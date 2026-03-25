Overseas trips to Invercargill’s sister cities have been approved by the city council despite concerns about how they will be paid for.

The council this week resolved to send delegations to Kumagaya, Japan, in July 2027 and Suqian, China, in April 2028.

Details on attendance are yet to be decided, but early pricing from staff put the cost for a five-person trip to Kumagaya at $16,000 and Suqian at $8000.

Councillor Marcus Lush said the trips were perceived by voters as a "treat for councillors".

"We would have much more goodwill in the community if we didn’t do it. I think we could path through some of the more unpopular moves if we weren’t spending all this money for people to go overseas.

"I don’t think it’s our core business."

Councillors who wanted to go could pay their own way, Cr Lush suggested, which could be for a limited time during the cost-of-living crisis.

Councillor Allan Arnold agreed, saying it was not appropriate to go on ratepayer money during tough financial times.

A range of views were shared during discussion, councillor Ria Bond saying councillors should not have to pay their own way while also stating she did not support the relationship with Suqian going forward.

Ian Pottinger said he had not seen any benefit from the sister city relationship with Suqian during his time on the council.

Darren Ludlow highlighted school exchanges and economic trade with Kumagaya and said Suqian was a city with potentially larger economic benefits.

He said he had been on a couple of sister city trips but assured that they were not junkets or holidays.

Alex Crackett wanted the two cities to be treated with equal importance, while Andrea de Vries said it was important to send the right people.

A report prepared for the meeting showed the council last travelled to Suqian in 2018 and Kumagaya in 2023.

The Kumagaya trip cost $36,207 and featured the controversial purchase of a suitcase to bring back gifts.

The upcoming trips were ultimately agreed on with an understanding that decisions on attendance and payment would be revisited at a later date.

Invercargill began its sister city relationship with Kumagaya in the 1990s and Suqian in 2013.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.