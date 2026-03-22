A workman works to replace a traffic light in Kelvin St at its intersection with Gala St in Invercargill yesterday after it was struck by a vehicle involved in a fatal crash. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

One person died in a crash on a rural Southland road and another was killed when a car crashed while apparently trying to evade police in Invercargill early yesterday.

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Winding Creek Rd near Waikaia, police said.

It was reported to emergency services about 12.40am yesterday.

Another person sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was treated by ambulance officers at the scene.

The road remained shut last night as the serious crash unit investigated.

In Invercargill, a person died shortly before 3am after police signalled for the vehicle they were in to stop in Kelvin St.

Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said the driver failed to stop and then fled.

The vehicle was not pursued by police.

A short time later, it was discovered crashed at the intersection of Leet and Kelvin Sts.

A reporter at the scene yesterday afternoon said other than tyre marks, light vehicle debris and a traffic light being replaced, there was little evidence of the fatal incident.

It appeared, from the tyre marks, the vehicle mounted the footpath near the intersection of Gala and Kelvin Sts and travelled for a block on the footpath before avoiding a building and re-entering the street near its intersection with Leet St.

The vehicle had taken out street signs, traffic lights and a control box on its journey.

Insp Bowman said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was open again yesterday afternoon.

Insp Bowman said the serious crash unit was investigating and police were asking for assistance from the public.

The matter would also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority — standard procedure in such cases.

If anyone saw the crash, or had CCTV in the vicinity of Wellesley Ave, Avenal St or Kelvin St, they were asked to contact police.

People could also make a report online on 105.