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Beef pho is usually flavored with dried spices such as cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom, and coriander. The dish is served piping hot in a bowl along with rice noodles, and it\\'s typically topped with cilantro, sliced onions, and chopped green onions. This beef-based version of pho is prepared with assorted cuts and parts of beef \\u2013 the stock is made from beef bones, shank, ox tail, and neck, while the toppings include thinly sliced fatty brisket (g?u), flank, eye-round steak, tripe, cooked and raw beef (t\\u00E1i n?m), tendon (g\\u00E2n), or beef balls (ph? b\\u00F2 vi\\u00EAn), but the latter version is not that popular in Vietnam.
Beef pho is usually flavored with dried spices such as cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom, and coriander. The dish is served piping hot in a bowl along with rice noodles, and it\\'s typically topped with cilantro, sliced onions, and chopped green onions. This beef-based version of pho is prepared with assorted cuts and parts of beef \\u2013 the stock is made from beef bones, shank, ox tail, and neck, while the toppings include thinly sliced fatty brisket (g?u), flank, eye-round steak, tripe, cooked and raw beef (t\\u00E1i n?m), tendon (g\\u00E2n), or beef balls (ph? b\\u00F2 vi\\u00EAn), but the latter version is not that popular in Vietnam.
Beef pho is usually flavored with dried spices such as cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom, and coriander. The dish is served piping hot in a bowl along with rice noodles, and it's typically topped with cilantro, sliced onions, and chopped green onions. This beef-based version of pho is prepared with assorted cuts and parts of beef – the stock is made from beef bones, shank, ox tail, and neck, while the toppings include thinly sliced fatty brisket (g?u), flank, eye-round steak, tripe, cooked and raw beef (tái n?m), tendon (gân), or beef balls (ph? bò viên), but the latter version is not that popular in Vietnam.
Thursday, August 13, 2026
News|Southland
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