Weekly quiz

1. The soup dish pho is most commonly associated with which country’s cuisine? 2. Which country’s national flag is a yellow saltire (diagonal cross)on a green and black background? 3. Which small Otago settlement near Omakau was originally called White Horse? 4. Of which Australian rock band was Peter Garrett lead singer? 5. What name is given to a bet where money is wagered on the horses to finish first and second in a race? 6. In what capacity does Dan Corbett appear regularly on TVNZ 1? 7. On what type of clothing item would you possibly have a vamp, a collar and a counter? 8. Which sign of the zodiac is often represented by a goat with a fish’s tail? 9. On which day of the week is the Melbourne Cup always raced? 10. Which animal, native to subsaharan Africa, has an Afrikaans name meaning ‘‘Earth pig’’? QUIZ ANSWERS: 1. Vietnam; 2. Jamaica; 3. Becks; 4. Midnight Oil; 5. Quinella; 6. He is a weather presenter; 7. A shoe; 8. Capricorn; 9. Tuesday; 10. The Aardvark.