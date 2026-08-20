1. If you travel due east from Dunedin, in which country do you first reach land? 2. The region of Transylvania, best known for its connection with vampire legends, is located in which country? 3. What colour is the leftmost ring on the five-ring official symbol of the Olympics? 4. What name is shared by cities in New Zealand, Bermuda and Canada, and a town in Scotland? 5. Which vitamin is produced naturally in the body by exposure to sunlight? 6. What word can be used to mean a burrowing mammal, a spy or a blemish? 7. What is the highest score possible with one throw of three darts? 8. Which male singing voice is lower than tenor, but higher than bass? 9. Did New Zealand’s population reach 3 million in 1973, 1977, or 1981? 10. Where in the human body is the fibula bone? QUIZ ANSWERS: 1. Chile; 2. Romania; 3. Blue; 4. Hamilton; 5. Vitamin D; 6. Mole; 7. 180; 8. Baritone; 9. 1973; 10. The lower leg.