The best and brightest of Southland’s youth pitched their businesses to a panel of judges last Wednesday at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club as part of the Young Enterprise Scheme’s (YES) regional awards.

Six teams made it to the regional awards which, along with recognising and awarding achievements, decided who will represent the region on the national stage.

The winner of the Southland Young Enterprise Company of the Year award was Millie McFadzien, of St Peter’s College, with her company, The Lost Larder.

Priding herself on her Southland roots, Millie sells eel pate, “dedicated to elevating the often overlooked ingredients of our land and sea”, she said.

She was working with Waituna New Zealand Eel, a company which exports 95% of its eel, aiming to “help bring this incredible product into the domestic market”.

“I’ve had calls and meetings with major brands including Moodi, Foodstuffs, marketing businesses, professional retailers, and NZTE,’’ Millie said.

“Every product is ethically sourced and designed with care to minimise waste and maximise flavour.”

She is an 18-year-old year 13 student and started The Lost Larder at 16, larder speaking to traditional craft and care, and lost adding an element of allure.

“I was asking my dad about ideas and he mentioned the Country Calendar episode of wild New Zealands eels being caught but all being exported overseas.

“The idea of eel pate came up and it went from there.”

She said her friends, family, and teachers were all very excited for her as they had all seen the work she had put in to the business.

“Through The Lost Larder and starting a business, I have quickly learnt it is not very easy, but has so many incredible lessons and pushes you out of your comfort zone.

“It teaches you what working in the real world is like.”

One hundred and sixty students from four Southland secondary schools took part this year, launching 60 businesses and gaining hands-on business experience.

The judging panel included representation from ILT, Community Trust South, Invercargill Airport, the Southern Institute of Technology, and more.

Millie and The Lost Larder will represent Southland at the YES National Finals in Wellington on December 9.

“I feel very grateful, excited, and proud to represent Southland at nationals again.

“I never really imagined it turning out this well and makes the work feel more worthwhile.”