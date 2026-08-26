An Edendale Primary school pupil has raised close to $2000 for Blind Low Vision New Zealand in recent years.

Daria Brizzell, 11, of Wyndham, has run three fundraisers over the past five years.

In 2023, the year 6 pupil raised $1152 through a readathon and raffle, with prizes from local businesses.

In 2022 she raised $340 through a book character mufti day.

Last Thursday, a pyjama day and sausage sizzle raised $500 for the charity for their Pawgust campaign.

Daria said being charitable was in her nature.

“I'm a kind and loving person, and I love to help others,” she said.

She is also running 60km this month to raise money for the charity.

Pawgust is an annual fundraising challenge held in the month of August by Blind Low Vision NZ which raised money for the breeding, raising and training of guide dogs for New Zealanders who are blind, deaf blind or have low vision.