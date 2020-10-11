Kara Pryor

That was one Southland had every chance to win.

It had all the ball, all the territory.

It just could not turn those into points.

Northland defended bravely to claim an 18-14 win in the Mitre 10 Cup in Whangarei yesterday.

Southland trailed by four points when Northland openside flanker Kara Pryor was yellow-carded while hard on defence with 15 minutes left.

A try seemed inevitable as it pounded away at the line with a man advantage.

But Northland just tackled.

And tackled.

And then tackled some more.

It gave away plenty of penalties in that passage.

But Southland continually opted to keep the pressure on.

It was pressure Northland withstood until the end — Pryor coming up with the final turnover on his return to the field.

Southland showed intent to use its backs and play with width early on.

However, it struggled to get continuity, while Northland made use of its possession.

Dan Hawkins gave Northland the lead from a penalty, before Temo Mayanavanua crashed over to score down the blindside a handful of phases after a lineout drive.

That gave Northland an 8-0 lead inside quarter of an hour, which become 11-0 as Hawkins added another three from a scrum penalty after 20 minutes.

At that point Southland began to come back into the game as it got field position and looked to build pressure.

The Northland defence held on well, although Southland remained patient and Tony Lamborn finally crashed over five minutes before the break.

Scott Eade converted to make it 11-7, the score at halftime, although the side lost key lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit to injury following the try.

Lamborn was involved in the second try, too.

He snaffled a breakdown turnover inside Southland’s half just after halftime. From there he unloaded and Amanaki Nicole found himself in space up the right wing.

He made a break, before linking with Raniera Takarangi, who kicked ahead for Isaac Te Tamaki to run on to and score in the corner.

The 14-11 lead was short-lived, though.

Northland winger Jone Macilai dropped a kick, which fell to Hawkins. He broke up the wing, linking with Rene Ranger and Macilai, before Sam Nock took the final offload to score.

Southland was left trailing by four and while it continued to pound away, it was unable to score.

The win takes Northland to the top of the Championship table, while Southland remains in fourth.

In other games, Auckland edged Taranaki 29-28, North Harbour beat Hawke’s Bay 46-10, Waikato won 36-13 over Counties-Manukau and Tasman beat Bay of Plenty 33-7.